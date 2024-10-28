China's COSCO orders six 13,600TEU boxships from local yard

The ships will each have an LOA of 336 metres, a beam of 51 metres, a depth of 30.2 metres, and a capacity pf 14,096 TEUs including up to 2,000 reefer containers.

Power will be provided by a highly-efficient main engine that will run on conventional fuels while features such as anti-fouling paint, a shore power charging system, and desulphurisation systems will help reduce each vessel's environmental impact.