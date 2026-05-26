World's largest LNG-powered containership delivered to CMA CGM

The CMA CGM Group has taken delivery of the CMA CGM Notre Dame, the first in a series of ten 24,212 TEU containerships.

The French shipping company stated that the vessel is currently the largest liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered containership in the world, and the largest containership operating under the French flag.

The vessel commenced its maiden commercial voyage in Shanghai on May 26 ahead of its scheduled arrival in Europe in early July. CMA CGM Notre Dame is scheduled to be named in Le Havre on July 2.