World's largest LNG-powered containership delivered to CMA CGM

The CMA CGM Group has taken delivery of the CMA CGM Notre Dame, the first in a series of ten 24,212 TEU containerships.
The French shipping company stated that the vessel is currently the largest liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered containership in the world, and the largest containership operating under the French flag.
The vessel commenced its maiden commercial voyage in Shanghai on May 26 ahead of its scheduled arrival in Europe in early July. CMA CGM Notre Dame is scheduled to be named in Le Havre on July 2.
Built by Chinese yard Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding, the ship measures 400 metres long, 62 metres wide, and 75 metres high.
CMA CGM highlighted the vessel is equipped with artificial intelligence, digital navigation, and energy-efficiency technologies to improve operational performance.
It will operate on the company's French Asia line, a service route linking Asia and Northern Europe with an approximate rotation of 102 days. During this rotation, the vessel will call at ports in Ningbo, Shanghai, Yantian, Singapore, Le Havre, Rotterdam, Hamburg, and Tangier Med.