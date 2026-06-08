Construction begins on third containership in series for COSCO Shipping

China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has begun construction on the third vessel in a series of six containerships ordered by COSCO Shipping Container Lines.
Designed in-house by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, the ship will have an LOA of 336 metres, a beam of 51 metres, a depth of 30.2 metres, and a capacity of 13,600 TEUs including up to 2,000 reefer containers.
Power will be provided by a main engine that will run on conventional fuels while features such as anti-fouling paint, a shore power charging system, and desulphurisation systems will help reduce the vessel's environmental impact.
Delivery of all six ships in the series is scheduled to be completed by 2027. All six vessels will be classed by China Classification Society.
Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding will al\so construct 12 LNG dual-fuel container vessels for delivery to COSCO Shipping between 2028 and 2030. Like the conventionally-powered containerships, these vessels will also each have a capacity of 13,600 TEUs.