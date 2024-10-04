Security Vessel News Roundup | October 4 – New naval surface ships for Russia, US, and Italy, Dutch submarine delivery contract and more
Deliveries include new surface ships for the US and Italian Navies and emergency response boats for US and UAE operators. Significant contracts have meanwhile been awarded for the procurement of new submarines and missile-capable surface vessels for the Royal Netherlands Navy.
Japan's defence ministry taps two local shipyards for new naval vessels
The Japanese Ministry of Defence has awarded contracts to Japanese shipbuilders Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Japan Marine United for the construction of two new warships equipped with the Aegis combat system.
The vessels are scheduled to be commissioned into service with the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force in 2027 and 2028, respectively.
The contracts have a combined value of approximately US$1.91 billion.
Future Indonesian Navy patrol vessels launched
Indonesian shipyard Daya Radar Utama recently launched two new offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) in a series ordered by the Indonesian Navy.
Upon completion, the future KRI Raja Haji Fisabilillah and KRI Lukas Rumkorem will each measure 98 metres long and will have a top speed of 28 knots. Armament will include 76mm and 40mm naval guns, surface-to-surface missiles, and torpedoes.
The OPVs will also be capable of secondary missions such as search and rescue (SAR).
Italian Navy takes delivery of fourth Thaon di Revel-class patrol ship
The Italian Navy took delivery of a new Thaon di Revel-class multi-purpose offshore patrol vessel (Pattugliatore Polivalente d'Altura; PPA) in a ceremony on Wednesday, October 2.
The fourth PPA built by Fincantieri has been named Giovanni delle Bande Nere after a famed Italian military leader from the early 16th century. Like its sisters, it will be used for a range of missions including patrols, civil protection, and search and rescue (SAR).
US Navy takes delivery of littoral combat ship Beloit
The US Navy formally took delivery of its newest Freedom-class littoral combat ship (LCS) in a ceremony at the facilities of Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) in Marinette, Wisconsin, on Monday, September 30.
The future USS Beloit is the 15th Freedom-variant LCS and 29th overall LCS to be built by FMM under the Lockheed Martin-led shipbuilding team. It is also the first US Navy ship named in honour of the city of Beloit, Wisconsin.
Dutch defence ministry, French builder finalise delivery contract for new submarines
The Dutch Ministry of Defence (MOD) and French shipbuilder the Naval Group have finalised the agreement for the delivery of four new submarines to the Royal Netherlands Navy.
The submarines will be known in Dutch service as the Orka-class. They will be diesel-electric powered variants of the nuclear-powered Barracuda-class boats originally developed by the Naval Group for the French Navy.
UAE's Jawar Al Khaleej to operate new rescue vessels at Al Basra Oil Terminal in Iraq
UAE operator Jawar Al Khaleej Shipping (JAK) recently took delivery of three new search and rescue (SAR) vessels that will be deployed in Iraqi waters in fulfilment of an agreement with the Iraqi Ports Authority.
The newly delivered SAR vessels include two 16-metre boats and a 19-metre boat. All three vessels will be operated by JAK out of Basra. Although they will primarily provide SAR coverage for the waters surrounding the Al Basra Oil Terminal, they may also be deployed in Iraq's rivers.
Russian Navy's fourth Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate floated out
Russian shipyard Severnaya Verf has floated out the future Russian Navy frigate Admiral Isakov. The ship is the fourth to be built under the Project 22350 series, otherwise known as the Admiral Gorshkov-class.
New firefighting boat to serve Maryland's Anne Arundel County
Louisiana-based Metal Shark Boats has handed over the first of two response boats ordered by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department in Annapolis, Maryland.
The welded-aluminium vessel will operate across Chesapeake Bay and will be tasked with protecting over 500 miles (800 kilometres) of shoreline. It will also support neighbouring jurisdictions, since the Anne Arundel County Fire Department also provides mutual aid services with Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Calvert County, City of Annapolis, Prince Georges County, Queens Anne County on the Eastern Shore, and the United States Naval Academy.
Royal Netherlands Navy to acquire two new missile-capable warships
The Royal Netherlands Navy will acquire two new missile-capable warships as a defensive measure to better protect the Netherlands and its allies, the Dutch Ministry of Defence (MOD) said on Tuesday, September 24.
Classified as multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), the ships will have space for containers that will house missile launchers and other equipment. A high degree of onboard automation will allow for smaller crew complements compared to warships of similar size and capability.
US Navy awards multi-ship procurement contracts totalling US$9 billion
The US Navy has awarded contracts totaling US$9.47 billion for procurement of one America-class amphibious assault ship (LHA) and three San Antonio-class amphibious transport docks (LPD) on Tuesday, September 24.
The award, executed across two separate contracts to Huntington Ingalls Industries' Ingalls Shipbuilding division, utilised a multi-ship procurement approach. By using this strategy, as authorised by Congress, the navy expects to achieve more than US$901 million in cost avoidance as compared to the use of annual contracts.