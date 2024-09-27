New firefighting boat to serve Maryland's Anne Arundel County

The welded-aluminium vessel will operate across Chesapeake Bay and will be tasked with protecting over 500 miles (800 kilometres) of shoreline. It will also support neighbouring jurisdictions, since the Anne Arundel County Fire Department also provides mutual aid services with Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Calvert County, City of Annapolis, Prince Georges County, Queens Anne County on the Eastern Shore, and the United States Naval Academy.

Designed by Metal Shark’s in-house engineering team and built at the company’s Franklin, Louisiana shipyard, the new monohull fireboat measures 50 by 16 feet (15 by 4.9 metres) and features a spacious, climate-controlled wheelhouse.