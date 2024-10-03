Italian Navy takes delivery of fourth Thaon di Revel-class patrol ship

The fourth PPA built by Fincantieri has been named Giovanni delle Bande Nere after a famed Italian military leader from the early 16th century. Like its sisters, it will be used for a range of missions including patrols, civil protection, and search and rescue (SAR).

The PPA has an LOA of 143 metres, a beam of 16.5 metres, a draught of 10.5 metres, and a crew complement of 135. Deck space is available for an 11-metre-long rigid inflatable boat (RIB) that the crew can use for at-sea interceptions and boardings. The RIB will be deployed into and recovered from the water via davits or a stern ramp.