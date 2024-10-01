Dutch defence ministry, French builder finalise delivery contract for new submarines

The submarines will be known in Dutch service as the Orka-class. They will be diesel-electric powered variants of the nuclear-powered Barracuda-class boats originally developed by the Naval Group for the French Navy.

Each Orka-class submarine will have a displacement of 3,300 tonnes, a length of 82 metres, a hull diameter of 8.2 metres, a range of 15,000 nautical miles, accommodation for up to 43 crewmembers, and torpedo and cruise missile armament. The propulsion system on each boat will also include lithium-ion batteries.