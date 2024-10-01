UAE's Jawar Al Khaleej to operate new rescue vessels at Al Basra Oil Terminal in Iraq

The newly delivered SAR vessels include two 16-metre boats and a 19-metre boat. All three vessels will be operated by JAK out of Basra. Although they will primarily provide SAR coverage for the waters surrounding the Al Basra Oil Terminal, they may also be deployed in Iraq's rivers.

The boats are all fitted with night vision and CCTV cameras, MOB platforms, and storage facilities for stretchers, oxygen tanks and other first aid equipment.