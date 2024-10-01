UAE's Jawar Al Khaleej to operate new rescue vessels at Al Basra Oil Terminal in Iraq
UAE operator Jawar Al Khaleej Shipping (JAK) recently took delivery of three new search and rescue (SAR) vessels that will be deployed in Iraqi waters in fulfilment of an agreement with the Iraqi Ports Authority.
The newly delivered SAR vessels include two 16-metre boats and a 19-metre boat. All three vessels will be operated by JAK out of Basra. Although they will primarily provide SAR coverage for the waters surrounding the Al Basra Oil Terminal, they may also be deployed in Iraq's rivers.
The boats are all fitted with night vision and CCTV cameras, MOB platforms, and storage facilities for stretchers, oxygen tanks and other first aid equipment.
The 16-metre boats have FRP hulls, prominent wave-piercing bows, and diesel engines that drive waterjets to deliver speeds of up to 31 knots. Each boat also has seating for up to six crewmembers and other personnel.
The 19-metre vessel has a steel hull and an aluminium wheelhouse. The propulsion arrangement that includes two fixed-pitch propellers can deliver a speed of 27 knots.