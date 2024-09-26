Royal Netherlands Navy to acquire two new missile-capable warships

Classified as multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), the ships will have space for containers that will house missile launchers and other equipment. A high degree of onboard automation will allow for smaller crew complements compared to warships of similar size and capability.

The MPSVs will also be capable of air defence, operating in a supporting role alongside the navy's De Zeven Provinciën-class air defence and command frigates (Luchtverdedigings- en commandofregat; LCF). Surface-to-air missiles launched by the MPSVs will rely on guidance provided by the radar of a nearby LCF.