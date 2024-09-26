Royal Netherlands Navy to acquire two new missile-capable warships
The Royal Netherlands Navy will acquire two new missile-capable warships as a defensive measure to better protect the Netherlands and its allies, the Dutch Ministry of Defence (MOD) said on Tuesday, September 24.
Classified as multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), the ships will have space for containers that will house missile launchers and other equipment. A high degree of onboard automation will allow for smaller crew complements compared to warships of similar size and capability.
The MPSVs will also be capable of air defence, operating in a supporting role alongside the navy's De Zeven Provinciën-class air defence and command frigates (Luchtverdedigings- en commandofregat; LCF). Surface-to-air missiles launched by the MPSVs will rely on guidance provided by the radar of a nearby LCF.
The MPSVs' containers can also house electronic warfare equipment and underwater drones and sensors for use in protecting critical subsea infrastructure.
The MOD expects both vessels to be delivered to the navy in 2026 and 2027, respectively.