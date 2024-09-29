Russian Navy's fourth Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate floated out

Once in service, the 135- by 16-metre frigate will be used for missions that will include anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, anti-air warfare, maritime border patrol, and escort for amphibious task forces. The armament will include a 30mm naval gun, Kalibr, Oniks and Zircon anti-ship cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles, a 30mm close-in weapon system, torpedoes, and two 14.5mm pedestal-mounted machine guns.

The electronics will consist of air and surface search radars, fire control radars, a sonar, a combat management system, electro-optical sensors, an electronic warfare suit, and countermeasures for use against hostile electro-optical weapon guidance systems.