Russian Navy's fourth Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate floated out
Russian shipyard Severnaya Verf has floated out the future Russian Navy frigate Admiral Isakov. The ship is the fourth to be built under the Project 22350 series, otherwise known as the Admiral Gorshkov-class.
Once in service, the 135- by 16-metre frigate will be used for missions that will include anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, anti-air warfare, maritime border patrol, and escort for amphibious task forces. The armament will include a 30mm naval gun, Kalibr, Oniks and Zircon anti-ship cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles, a 30mm close-in weapon system, torpedoes, and two 14.5mm pedestal-mounted machine guns.
The electronics will consist of air and surface search radars, fire control radars, a sonar, a combat management system, electro-optical sensors, an electronic warfare suit, and countermeasures for use against hostile electro-optical weapon guidance systems.
The future Admiral Isakov will be operated as part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet upon entering service. The frigate’s completion and delivery are scheduled for later this year.