US Navy takes delivery of littoral combat ship Beloit

The future USS Beloit is the 15th Freedom-variant LCS and 29th overall LCS to be built by FMM under the Lockheed Martin-led shipbuilding team. It is also the first US Navy ship named in honour of the city of Beloit, Wisconsin.

The LCS has a length of 387 feet (118 metres), a beam of 58 feet (17.7 metres), a draught of 13 feet (3.9 metres), and space for 35 crewmembers plus up to 75 additional personnel. The vessel is capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots and is equipped with surface-to-air missiles and a BAE Systems Mk 110 57mm naval gun.