US Navy takes delivery of littoral combat ship Beloit
The US Navy formally took delivery of its newest Freedom-class littoral combat ship (LCS) in a ceremony at the facilities of Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) in Marinette, Wisconsin, on Monday, September 30.
The future USS Beloit is the 15th Freedom-variant LCS and 29th overall LCS to be built by FMM under the Lockheed Martin-led shipbuilding team. It is also the first US Navy ship named in honour of the city of Beloit, Wisconsin.
The LCS has a length of 387 feet (118 metres), a beam of 58 feet (17.7 metres), a draught of 13 feet (3.9 metres), and space for 35 crewmembers plus up to 75 additional personnel. The vessel is capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots and is equipped with surface-to-air missiles and a BAE Systems Mk 110 57mm naval gun.
The LCS will be used to support mine countermeasures (MCM), anti-submarine warfare (ASW), and surface warfare missions. Deck space is available for an MH-60 Seahawk helicopter or two MQ-8 Fire Scout rotary-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.