Security

Security Vessel News Roundup | January 27 – UK naval support ship construction, Australian patrol boat delivery and more

Security Vessel News Roundup | January 27 – UK naval support ship construction, Australian patrol boat delivery and more
Published on

An Australian builder has delivered the final unit in a series of patrol boats while construction is underway on new naval vessels in Estonia, Spain, and Brazil. The US Coast Guard has meanwhile formally welcomed its newest cutter into service.

Keel laid for future Estonian Navy coastal patrol craft

Laying of the keel of the first of two new coastal patrol craft ordered by the Estonian Navy
Laying of the keel of the first of two new coastal patrol craft ordered by the Estonian NavyBaltic Workboats

Estonian builder Baltic Workboats (BWB) recently laid the keel of the first of two new coastal patrol craft ordered from the company by the Estonian Navy.

The two coastal patrol craft are scheduled to be handed over to the Estonian Navy in the middle of 2027. They will replace vessels that were donated to Ukraine in 2024.

The newer vessels will each have all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 18.6 metres, a beam of 5.1 metres, a maximum draught of only 1.1 metres, and a crew complement of four. Two main engines will deliver a top speed of 38 knots, a cruising speed of 25 knots, and a range of 300 nautical miles.

Construction begins on modules for future Royal Navy support ships

Start of construction of the fleet solid support ships' modules at Navantia's facilities in Cadiz, Spain
Start of construction of the fleet solid support ships' modules at Navantia's facilities in Cadiz, SpainNavantia

Spanish shipbuilder Navantia has begun the construction of modules for three new logistics ships being built for the UK Royal Navy.

The ships being built under the fleet solid support (FSS) programme were contracted by the UK Ministry of Defence through Navantia UK, Navantia’s British subsidiary.

Cutting of the first steel of the future RFA Resurgent, the first FSS ship, took place last month at Navantia UK’s shipyard in Appledore.

Australian builder launches final Guardian-class patrol boat

The final Guardian-class patrol boat to be built by Austal
The final Guardian-class patrol boat to be built by AustalAustal

Austal Australia has launched the final Guardian-class patrol boat contracted for construction under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement (PPBR) project of the Australian Department of Defence.

The vessel is the 24th in her class to be built under the program. To date, 22 ships have been delivered to various operators among Australia's neighbouring Pacific island countries.

Upon completion, the vessel will have an LOA of 39.5 metres, a beam of eight metres, a draught of 2.5 metres at full load, and space for 23 crewmembers.

Construction begins on Brazilian Navy's fourth Tamandare-class frigate

Cutting of the first steel to be used in the construction of Mariz e Barros, the Brazilian Navy Tamandaré-class frigate
Cutting of the first steel to be used in the construction of Mariz e Barros, the Brazilian Navy Tamandaré-class frigateTKMS

Brazilian naval shipbuilder TKMS Estaleiro Brasil Sul recently held a steel-cutting ceremony to mark the start of construction of the Brazilian Navy's fourth Tamandaré-class stealth frigate.

Like her sisters, the future Mariz e Barros is being built by Águas Azuis, a consortium formed by German defence shipbuilder TKMS (via subsidiary TKMS Estaleiro Brasil Sul), Embraer Defense and Security, and Atech.

TKMS said the Tamandaré-class frigate program aims to modernise and strengthen the operational capabilities of the Brazilian Navy with modern ships that feature local components. Tamandaré, the class lead ship, was delivered in 2025 and will be commissioned into service before the end of January 2026.

US Coast Guard commissions fast response cutter Olivia Hooker

USCGC Olivia Hooker, the US Coast Guard's 61st Sentinel-class fast response cutter
USCGC Olivia Hooker, the US Coast Guard's 61st Sentinel-class fast response cutterBollinger Shipyards

The US Coast Guard commissioned its newest Sentinel-class fast response cutter in a ceremony in Pascagoula, Mississippi, on Thursday, January 22.

As with her earlier sisters, USCGC Olivia Hooker was built by Bollinger Shipyards of Louisiana. She has a length of 154 feet (46.9 metres), a flank speed of 28 knots, a state of the art C4ISR suite, and a stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot (7.92-metre), over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat.

Her armament includes a 25mm autocannon and four 12.7mm machine guns.

Europe
United Kingdom
North America
Bollinger Shipyards
fast response cutter
Sentinel class
US Coast Guard
Australia
Oceania
Spain
Germany
Brazil
Latin America
Royal Navy
Mississippi
Austal Australia
Estonia
Australian Department of Defence
UK Ministry of Defence
Brazilian Navy
Navantia
Guardian class
Baltic Workboats
Estonian Navy
Royal Fleet Auxiliary
Fleet Solid Support
United States
Tamandaré class
TKMS
Águas Azuis
Navantia UK
Tamandaré
USCGC Olivia Hooker
RFA Resurgent
Mariz e Barros
TKMS Estaleiro Brasil Sul

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com