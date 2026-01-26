Construction begins on modules for future Royal Navy support ships

Spanish shipbuilder Navantia has begun the construction of modules for three new logistics ships being built for the UK Royal Navy.

The ships being built under the fleet solid support (FSS) programme were contracted by the UK Ministry of Defence through Navantia UK, Navantia’s British subsidiary.

Cutting of the first steel of the future RFA Resurgent, the first FSS ship, took place last month at Navantia UK’s shipyard in Appledore.