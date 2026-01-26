Construction begins on modules for future Royal Navy support ships

Spanish shipbuilder Navantia has begun the construction of modules for three new logistics ships being built for the UK Royal Navy.
The ships being built under the fleet solid support (FSS) programme were contracted by the UK Ministry of Defence through Navantia UK, Navantia’s British subsidiary.
Cutting of the first steel of the future RFA Resurgent, the first FSS ship, took place last month at Navantia UK’s shipyard in Appledore.
The FSS modules being built in Spain will be transferred to an integration yard in Belfast. Navantia UK's North Devon shipyard will construct the bow sections of the ships, which will comprise three individual blocks.
The three FSS ships will be operated by Royal Fleet Auxiliary personnel to support the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group at sea, supplying ammunition, spare parts, food and other essential stores.
Each FSS ship will be 216 metres long and will have a displacement of 39,000 tonnes, making them the second largest ships in service with the UK military, second only to the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers. Navantia said this new capability will strengthen defence operations, enabling the Royal Navy to remain at sea for extended periods without the need to return to port.