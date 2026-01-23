Australian builder launches final Guardian-class patrol boat

Austal Australia has launched the final Guardian-class patrol boat contracted for construction under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement (PPBR) project of the Australian Department of Defence.

The vessel is the 24th in her class to be built under the program. To date, 22 ships have been delivered to various operators among Australia's neighbouring Pacific island countries.

Upon completion, the vessel will have an LOA of 39.5 metres, a beam of eight metres, a draught of 2.5 metres at full load, and space for 23 crewmembers.