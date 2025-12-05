First steel cut for UK Royal Navy's new supply ship

Navantia UK has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a future supply ship ordered by the Royal Navy for operation by the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA).
The first ship to be built under the RFA's fleet solid support (FSS) program will be named RFA Resurgent, RFA Head Commodore Sam Shattock said during the steel-cutting ceremony at Navantia UK's Appledore shipyard in North Devon on Wednesday, December 3.
Each FSS ship will be 216 metres long and will provide munitions, spares, food and other essential stores to Royal Navy vessels at sea. Navantia UK said this new capability will enhance defence operations, ensuring the Royal Navy's ships can remain at sea for prolonged periods without returning to port.
Navantia UK's North Devon shipyard will construct the bow sections of the ships, which will comprise three individual blocks.
Last month, the FSS programme achieved the completion of the critical design review (CDR), marking the transition from design to manufacturing for the ships.
Navantia UK said the CDR is a key stage in the shipbuilding process, essentially providing the approval to begin physical production of the three FSS ships.