First steel cut for UK Royal Navy's new supply ship

Navantia UK has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a future supply ship ordered by the Royal Navy for operation by the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA).

The first ship to be built under the RFA's fleet solid support (FSS) program will be named RFA Resurgent, RFA Head Commodore Sam Shattock said during the steel-cutting ceremony at Navantia UK's Appledore shipyard in North Devon on Wednesday, December 3.