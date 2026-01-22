US Coast Guard commissions fast response cutter Olivia Hooker

The US Coast Guard commissioned its newest Sentinel-class fast response cutter in a ceremony in Pascagoula, Mississippi, on Thursday, January 22.

As with her earlier sisters, USCGC Olivia Hooker was built by Bollinger Shipyards of Louisiana. She has a length of 154 feet (46.9 metres), a flank speed of 28 knots, a state of the art C4ISR suite, and a stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot (7.92-metre), over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat.

Her armament includes a 25mm autocannon and four 12.7mm machine guns.