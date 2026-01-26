Keel laid for future Estonian Navy coastal patrol craft

Estonian builder Baltic Workboats (BWB) recently laid the keel of the first of two new coastal patrol craft ordered from the company by the Estonian Navy.
The two coastal patrol craft are scheduled to be handed over to the Estonian Navy in the middle of 2027. They will replace vessels that were donated to Ukraine in 2024.
The newer vessels will each have all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 18.6 metres, a beam of 5.1 metres, a maximum draught of only 1.1 metres, and a crew complement of four. Two main engines will deliver a top speed of 38 knots, a cruising speed of 25 knots, and a range of 300 nautical miles.
Onboard amenities on each boat will include a galley, a mess, a water closet with shower, and berths for up to four people.
BWB said the vessels will be equipped with modern communication and weapon systems and will be designed with improved seaworthiness.
The future Estonian Navy coastal patrol craft will be built in compliance with Lloyd's Register's Special Service Craft rules.