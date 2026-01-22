Construction begins on Brazilian Navy's fourth Tamandare-class frigate

Brazilian naval shipbuilder TKMS Estaleiro Brasil Sul recently held a steel-cutting ceremony to mark the start of construction of the Brazilian Navy's fourth Tamandaré-class stealth frigate.

Like her sisters, the future Mariz e Barros is being built by Águas Azuis, a consortium formed by German defence shipbuilder TKMS (via subsidiary TKMS Estaleiro Brasil Sul), Embraer Defense and Security, and Atech.

TKMS said the Tamandaré-class frigate program aims to modernise and strengthen the operational capabilities of the Brazilian Navy with modern ships that feature local components. Tamandaré, the class lead ship, was delivered in 2025 and will be commissioned into service before the end of January 2026.