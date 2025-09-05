VESSEL REVIEW | Tamandare – Brazilian Navy introduces lead ship of new stealth frigate class

The Brazilian Navy is set to welcome a new locally built stealth frigate into service.

The future Tamandaré is the lead ship of a new class of frigates being built by Águas Azuis, a consortium formed by German defence shipbuilder TKMS (formerly ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems) via subsidiary ThyssenKrupp Estaleiro Brasil Sul, Embraer Defense and Security, and Atech.

TKMS provided design and construction support while Embraer integrated the sensors and weaponry. Atech, an Embraer company, worked with Atlas Elektronik in supplying the combat management system (CMS). TKMS said the Tamandaré-class frigate program aims to modernise and strengthen the operational capabilities of the Brazilian Navy with modern ships that feature local components.