Security Vessel News Roundup | January 20 – Greek and Philippine warship deliveries, US Marine Corps amphibious vehicle orders and more

The Hellenic Navy's newest warship arrived in Greece upon the completion of her delivery voyage from France on Thursday, January 15.

HS Kimon is the first ship in a new class of three multi-role frigates ordered from by the Hellenic Navy from French defence shipbuilder the Naval Group.

The vessel is a variant of the defence and intervention frigate (frégate de défense et d'intervention; FDI) designed by the Naval Group for the French Navy. She belongs to the FDI HN class, alternately known as the Kimon-class, which was developed specifically to satisfy the Hellenic Navy’s operational requirements.