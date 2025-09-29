VESSEL REVIEW | Amiral Ronarc'h – First ship in new multi-role frigate class for French Navy

The French Navy recently took delivery of the first of four new warships designated as defence and intervention frigates (frégate de défense et d'intervention; FDI).

Like her FDI sisters, the future Amiral Ronarc'h was built by French defence shipbuilder the Naval Group. She is capable of anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and insertion and extraction of special operations forces. The ship can operate alone or as part of a naval task force and can be deployed long-term over long distances.