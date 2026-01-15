Hellenic Navy's newest frigate arrives in Greece following delivery voyage

The Hellenic Navy's newest warship arrived in Greece upon the completion of her delivery voyage from France on Thursday, January 15.
HS Kimon is the first ship in a new class of three multi-role frigates ordered from by the Hellenic Navy from French defence shipbuilder the Naval Group.
The vessel is a variant of the defence and intervention frigate (frégate de défense et d'intervention; FDI) designed by the Naval Group for the French Navy. She belongs to the FDI HN class, alternately known as the Kimon-class, which was developed specifically to satisfy the Hellenic Navy’s operational requirements.
Like the baseline French Navy FDIs, the FDI HNs were built to be capable of anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and insertion and extraction of special operations forces. Each frigate can operate alone or as part of a naval task force and can be deployed long-term over long distances.
Kimon has a displacement of 4,500 tonnes, a length of approximately 122 metres, a beam of 18 metres, a crew complement of 125 including aviation personnel, and a combined diesel and diesel propulsion arrangement that will deliver a maximum speed of 27 knots and a range of 5,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 15 knots.
The ship's armament includes Aster and RAM surface-to-air missiles, Exocet anti-ship missiles, MU90 torpedoes, a Leonardo/OTO Melara 76mm rapid fire naval gun, and two Oerlikon 20mm cannon fitted on Leonardo remote weapon stations.