Construction begins on Finnish Navy's fourth Pohjanmaa-class corvette

Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) has started construction on the final one of four Pohjanmaa-class multi-role corvettes ordered by the Finnish Navy.

The steel-cutting ceremony for the fourth corvette occurred on the same day that RMC laid the keel of the third ship in the class.

Upon completion, the corvettes will each have a length of 117 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a draught of five metres, and a crew complement of 70.