Construction begins on Finnish Navy's fourth Pohjanmaa-class corvette

A Pohjanmaa-class corvette
Rauma Marine Constructions
Published on

Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) has started construction on the final one of four Pohjanmaa-class multi-role corvettes ordered by the Finnish Navy.

The steel-cutting ceremony for the fourth corvette occurred on the same day that RMC laid the keel of the third ship in the class.

Upon completion, the corvettes will each have a length of 117 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a draught of five metres, and a crew complement of 70.

A combined diesel-electric and gas propulsion arrangement of one GE LM2500 gas turbine and four MAN 1,920kW generators will propel the ship to a maximum speed in excess of 26 knots.

Each ship's armament will include a 57mm naval gun, surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, torpedoes, mines, and machine guns fitted on remote weapon stations. Saab will provide the combat management system, which will include AESA and short-range 3D radars.

The Pohjanmaa-class corvettes will also have ice-reinforced hulls to permit year-round operations in the Baltic Sea.

