French Navy's newest frigate sets out on long-term deployment

The French Navy's newest warship recently departed on her initial long duration deployment, which would provide an opportunity to test her capabilities in the open sea.

The navy said the defence and intervention frigate (frégate de défense et d'intervention; FDI) Amiral Ronarc'h will spend several months in the North Sea, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the Mediterranean Sea for her military capabilities to be validated under conditions nearly similar to those encountered during actual operations.

The ship will be commissioned into French Navy service following the completion of the deployment, which is expected in the middle of 2026.