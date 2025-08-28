Construction begins on third Finnish Navy Pohjanmaa-class corvette
Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) has started construction on the third of four Pohjanmaa-class multi-role corvettes for the Finnish Navy. The start of production was marked with a traditional steel cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 26, at the shipyard in Rauma, Finland.
The four high-performance corvettes are being built as part of the Finnish Navy's Squadron 2020 project. The first vessel in the class was launched in May 2025 and is now undergoing outfitting. Production of the second corvette began in October 2024 and is currently at the hull assembly stage. The entire four-vessel project is scheduled to be completed in 2029.
The Pohjanmaa-class corvettes are designed for the varying conditions of the Baltic Sea, including ice operations. Each vessel will have a length of 117 metres, a beam of 16.5 metres, a draught of five metres, and will be able to accommodate a crew of seventy people.
Mika Nieminen, CEO of RMC, stated that the shipyard has made significant investments to develop its capabilities for building modern government vessels designed for "challenging conditions". Brigadier General Juha-Matti Ylitalo of the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command noted that the learning curve for building the complex military-class vessels has been "noteworthy".