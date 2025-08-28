Construction begins on third Finnish Navy Pohjanmaa-class corvette

Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) has started construction on the third of four Pohjanmaa-class multi-role corvettes for the Finnish Navy. The start of production was marked with a traditional steel cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 26, at the shipyard in Rauma, Finland.

The four high-performance corvettes are being built as part of the Finnish Navy's Squadron 2020 project. The first vessel in the class was launched in May 2025 and is now undergoing outfitting. Production of the second corvette began in October 2024 and is currently at the hull assembly stage. The entire four-vessel project is scheduled to be completed in 2029.