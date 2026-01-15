Naval Ships

Philippine Navy's newest offshore patrol vessel departs for home waters

Launching ceremony of the Philippine Navy offshore patrol vessel BRP Rajah Sulayman, June 11, 2025
Launching ceremony of the Philippine Navy offshore patrol vessel BRP Rajah Sulayman, June 11, 2025
The Philippine Navy's newest offshore patrol vessel (OPV) has departed South Korea and is now sailing for home waters.

The future BRP Rajah Sulayman is the first in a planned class of six OPVs that HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is building for the Philippine Navy.

The first OPV is scheduled to be commissioned in March 2026 while her sister the future BRP Rajah Lakandula will soon begin undergoing sea trials.

The ship honours Rajah Sulayman, a Filipino native leader who led an armed revolt against Spanish colonial forces in the early 1570s.

The OPV has a length of 94.4 metres, a beam of 14.3 metres, a draught of 3.7 metres, a displacement of 2,400 tonnes, space for two rigid inflatable boats, and a crew complement of 72. Two MTU-STX engines in a combined diesel and diesel arrangement will deliver a speed of 22 knots at 85 per cent MCR and a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Her armament includes a Leonardo 76mm naval gun, two 30mm guns mounted on remote weapon stations, and two 12.7mm machine guns. A flight deck is also available for use by a 10-tonne helicopter or an unmanned aerial vehicle.

