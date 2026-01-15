Philippine Navy's newest offshore patrol vessel departs for home waters

The Philippine Navy's newest offshore patrol vessel (OPV) has departed South Korea and is now sailing for home waters.

The future BRP Rajah Sulayman is the first in a planned class of six OPVs that HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is building for the Philippine Navy.

The first OPV is scheduled to be commissioned in March 2026 while her sister the future BRP Rajah Lakandula will soon begin undergoing sea trials.