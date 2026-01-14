US Marine Corps places order for 30 additional ACVs worth $184m

BAE Systems has received a $184 million contract from the US Marine Corps for the production of 30 additional amphibious combat vehicles (ACV). This award, designated as FRP 6A, is part of a previously awarded full-rate production (FRP) Lot 5/6 contract and brings the total number of ACV-30s ordered to over 100.

According to BAE, the platform is designed to handle missions ranging from open ocean to inland operations. The vehicle is ready for integration with advanced systems, including the 30mm turret manufactured by Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace.

In addition to the ACV-30, BAE Systems is under contract for the ACV-Personnel (ACV-P) and ACV-Command (ACV-C) variants. The ACV-P carries combat-loaded Marines, while the ACV-C provides workstations for situational awareness.