Security Vessel News Roundup | February 10 – Greek and Turkish frigates, Polish salvage and rescue ship and more

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new multi-purpose offshore patrol vessel (pattugliatore polivalente d'altura; PPA) of the Italian Navy.

The ship will be the eighth Thaon di Revel-class PPA to be built by Fincantieri for the Italian Navy. Like her sisters, she will be used for a range of missions including patrols, civil protection, and search and rescue.

Upon completion, the ship will have an LOA of 143 metres, a beam of 16.5 metres, a draught of 10.5 metres, accommodation for 135 crewmembers, and deck space for an 11-metre-long rigid inflatable boat (RIB) that the crew can use for at-sea interceptions and boardings. The RIB will be deployed into and recovered from the water via davits or a stern ramp.