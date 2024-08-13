VESSEL REVIEW | TCG Istanbul – Turkish Navy welcomes multi-role frigate into service

Durable multi-role platform

The frigate will be used for anti-surface warfare (ASuW), anti-air warfare (AAW), and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) as well as secondary roles that include reconnaissance, surveillance, target detection, identification, recognition, and early warning.

As a member of the MILGEM family, the frigate utilises a modified Ada-class ASW corvette hull with greater dimensions to accommodate greater fuel capacity (for extended range), a larger battery of missiles, and a vertical launch system (VLS) for surface-to-air missiles. More than 80 per cent local content was used in the ship's manufacture, which is in excess of STM's goal of 75 per cent.