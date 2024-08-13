Istanbul – Turkish Navy welcomes multi-role frigate into service
TCG Istanbul and other Turkish Navy ships in a 100-vessel formation as part of the celebration of the Republic of Turkey's 100th founding anniversary, October 29, 2023STM Defence
Naval Ships

VESSEL REVIEW | TCG Istanbul – Turkish Navy welcomes multi-role frigate into service

The Turkish Navy recently commissioned a new locally built frigate into service. TCG Istanbul is also the lead ship of the Istif-class frigates, which belong to the MILGEM family of warships developed by the Turkish government. Construction was undertaken jointly by Istanbul Naval Shipyard and STM Defence.

Durable multi-role platform

The frigate will be used for anti-surface warfare (ASuW), anti-air warfare (AAW), and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) as well as secondary roles that include reconnaissance, surveillance, target detection, identification, recognition, and early warning.

As a member of the MILGEM family, the frigate utilises a modified Ada-class ASW corvette hull with greater dimensions to accommodate greater fuel capacity (for extended range), a larger battery of missiles, and a vertical launch system (VLS) for surface-to-air missiles. More than 80 per cent local content was used in the ship's manufacture, which is in excess of STM's goal of 75 per cent.

TCG Istanbul Istif class Turkish Navy Istanbul Naval Shipyard STM Defence
TCG Istanbul during sea trialsSTM Defence

Istanbul has a length of 113.2 metres (371.4 feet), a beam of 14.4 metres (47.2 feet), a draught of 4.05 metres (13.3 feet), a displacement of 3,100 tonnes, and a crew complement of 125. The vessel can achieve a maximum speed of over 29 knots, and a range of 5,700 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots, thanks to a combined diesel and gas (CODAG) propulsion setup that consists of a GE LM2500 turbine, two MTU 4,300kW (5,766hp) engines, and two controllable-pitch propellers.

The frigate's armament includes a Leonardo 76mm naval gun, an Aselsan Gokdeniz 35mm close-in weapon system, two Aselsan STOP 25mm remotely controlled stabilised autocannon, Roketsan Atmaca anti-ship missiles, Aselsan/Roketsan Hisar surface-to-air missiles, and torpedoes. The gun armament, the self-protection decoy countermeasures, and the ASW systems on the Istif-class frigates are the same as on the Ada-class corvettes to help streamline local manufacture.

Comprehensive combat electronics setup

The electronics suite includes Aselsan Cenk-S surface search and Akrep fire control radars, an Aselsan Fersah sonar, a Havelsan Genesis Advent combat management system, electronic countermeasures systems, fire control systems, laser warning receivers, IFF, electro-optical sensors, and satellite communications gear. Electrical power for the onboard systems is supplied by four 560kW generators.

Onboard space is also available for a helicopter flight deck and hangar and two rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) to assist in at-sea interceptions in boardings. The aviation facilities can accommodate either an S-70B Seahawk ASW helicopter or two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The Turkish Navy will welcome another seven Istif-class frigates into service. Construction is already underway on ships number two to six at separate shipyards.

