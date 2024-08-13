VESSEL REVIEW | TCG Istanbul – Turkish Navy welcomes multi-role frigate into service
The Turkish Navy recently commissioned a new locally built frigate into service. TCG Istanbul is also the lead ship of the Istif-class frigates, which belong to the MILGEM family of warships developed by the Turkish government. Construction was undertaken jointly by Istanbul Naval Shipyard and STM Defence.
Durable multi-role platform
The frigate will be used for anti-surface warfare (ASuW), anti-air warfare (AAW), and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) as well as secondary roles that include reconnaissance, surveillance, target detection, identification, recognition, and early warning.
As a member of the MILGEM family, the frigate utilises a modified Ada-class ASW corvette hull with greater dimensions to accommodate greater fuel capacity (for extended range), a larger battery of missiles, and a vertical launch system (VLS) for surface-to-air missiles. More than 80 per cent local content was used in the ship's manufacture, which is in excess of STM's goal of 75 per cent.
Istanbul has a length of 113.2 metres (371.4 feet), a beam of 14.4 metres (47.2 feet), a draught of 4.05 metres (13.3 feet), a displacement of 3,100 tonnes, and a crew complement of 125. The vessel can achieve a maximum speed of over 29 knots, and a range of 5,700 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots, thanks to a combined diesel and gas (CODAG) propulsion setup that consists of a GE LM2500 turbine, two MTU 4,300kW (5,766hp) engines, and two controllable-pitch propellers.
The frigate's armament includes a Leonardo 76mm naval gun, an Aselsan Gokdeniz 35mm close-in weapon system, two Aselsan STOP 25mm remotely controlled stabilised autocannon, Roketsan Atmaca anti-ship missiles, Aselsan/Roketsan Hisar surface-to-air missiles, and torpedoes. The gun armament, the self-protection decoy countermeasures, and the ASW systems on the Istif-class frigates are the same as on the Ada-class corvettes to help streamline local manufacture.
Comprehensive combat electronics setup
The electronics suite includes Aselsan Cenk-S surface search and Akrep fire control radars, an Aselsan Fersah sonar, a Havelsan Genesis Advent combat management system, electronic countermeasures systems, fire control systems, laser warning receivers, IFF, electro-optical sensors, and satellite communications gear. Electrical power for the onboard systems is supplied by four 560kW generators.
Onboard space is also available for a helicopter flight deck and hangar and two rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) to assist in at-sea interceptions in boardings. The aviation facilities can accommodate either an S-70B Seahawk ASW helicopter or two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
The Turkish Navy will welcome another seven Istif-class frigates into service. Construction is already underway on ships number two to six at separate shipyards.