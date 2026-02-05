Keel laid for new Polish Navy salvage and rescue ship

PGZ Stocznia Wojenna recently laid the keel of a new salvage and rescue vessel ordered by the Polish Navy.
The future ORP Ratownik will be able to perform a range of missions including responding to disabled submarines in territorial and international waters and protecting critical underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.
The future Ratownik will replace rescue vessels that have been in Polish Navy service for more than 50 years.
The completed vessel will measure 96 metres long and will displace 6,500 tonnes, making her one of the largest rescue vessels in operation in the Baltic Sea. She will also have a range of 6,000 nautical miles, a maximum speed of 16 knots, and space for 100 crewmembers and up to nine additional personnel.
The rescue equipment will include an integrated hyperbaric chamber complex that will enable saturation diving and submarine rescue operations.
The future Ratownik is scheduled for delivery to the Polish Navy in 2029.