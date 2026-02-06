First steel cut for future Colombian Navy frigate

Colombian shipyard Cotecmar has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new frigate ordered by the Colombian Navy.
The frigate will be the lead ship of a new class designated by the Colombian navy as "strategic surface platforms" (plataforma estrategica de superficie; PES). It will also be the first frigate to be built in Colombia.
The PES ships will utilise the same basic design as those of frigates already in service with the navies of Mexico and Indonesia. Design work was undertaken in compliance with Lloyd's Register class requirements.
The completed ship will have a length of 107.5 metres, a beam of 14.02 metres, a displacement of more than 2,800 tonnes, and a crew complement of 100. A combined diesel or electric propulsion arrangement that includes two 10MW main engines and Kongsberg Maritime controllable-pitch propellers will deliver a top speed of 26 knots and a range of 8,200 nautical miles.
The onboard equipment will include Saab electronics consisting of radars, fire control systems and a combat management system. The armament will consist of a BAE Systems Bofors 40mm naval gun, surface-to-surface missiles, and surface-to-air missiles.
The PES frigates will also be used for anti-submarine warfare missions.