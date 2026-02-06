First steel cut for future Colombian Navy frigate

Colombian shipyard Cotecmar has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new frigate ordered by the Colombian Navy.

The frigate will be the lead ship of a new class designated by the Colombian navy as "strategic surface platforms" (plataforma estrategica de superficie; PES). It will also be the first frigate to be built in Colombia.

The PES ships will utilise the same basic design as those of frigates already in service with the navies of Mexico and Indonesia. Design work was undertaken in compliance with Lloyd's Register class requirements.