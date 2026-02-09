Sea trials begin for Hellenic Navy's second FDI HN frigate

French shipbuilder the Naval Group has begun conducting sea trials of the Hellenic Navy's second FDI HN frigate.

Like her earlier sister HS Kimon, the future HS Nearchos is a variant of the defence and intervention frigate (frégate de défense et d'intervention; FDI) designed by the Naval Group for the French Navy. She belongs to the FDI HN class, alternately known as the Kimon-class, which was developed specifically to satisfy the Hellenic Navy’s operational requirements.

The FDI HNs, similar to the baseline FDIs, were built to be capable of anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and insertion and extraction of special operations forces. Each frigate can operate alone or as part of a naval task force and can be deployed long-term over long distances.