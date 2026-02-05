VIDEO | Turkish Navy's fifth Istif-class frigate hits the water

Turkey's Anadolu Shipyard has launched a new guided-missile frigate ordered by the Turkish Navy.

The future TCG Akdeniz is the fifth frigate in the locally built Istif-class. Class lead ship TCG Istanbul was built by Istanbul Naval Shipyard while recently launched sister ship TCG Izmir was also built by Anadolu Shipyard, though all frigates in the Istif-class were designed by STM Defence.

The 113-metre-long frigates will be used for anti-surface warfare, anti-air warfare, and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) as well as secondary roles that include reconnaissance, surveillance, target detection, identification, recognition, and early warning.