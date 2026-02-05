Naval Ships

VIDEO | Turkish Navy's fifth Istif-class frigate hits the water

Launch of the future TCG Akdeniz, the Turkish Navy's fifth Istif-class frigate, February 3, 2026
Launch of the future TCG Akdeniz, the Turkish Navy's fifth Istif-class frigate, February 3, 2026STM Defence
Turkey's Anadolu Shipyard has launched a new guided-missile frigate ordered by the Turkish Navy.

The future TCG Akdeniz is the fifth frigate in the locally built Istif-class. Class lead ship TCG Istanbul was built by Istanbul Naval Shipyard while recently launched sister ship TCG Izmir was also built by Anadolu Shipyard, though all frigates in the Istif-class were designed by STM Defence.

The 113-metre-long frigates will be used for anti-surface warfare, anti-air warfare, and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) as well as secondary roles that include reconnaissance, surveillance, target detection, identification, recognition, and early warning.

As members of the Turkish-designed MILGEM family of warships, the Istif-class frigates utilise a modified Ada-class ASW corvette hull with greater dimensions to accommodate greater fuel capacity (for extended range), a larger battery of missiles, and a vertical launch system for surface-to-air missiles.

The future Akdeniz will be armed with a Leonardo 76mm naval gun, an Aselsan Gokdeniz 35mm close-in weapon system, two Aselsan STOP 25mm remotely controlled stabilised autocannon, Roketsan Atmaca anti-ship missiles, Aselsan/Roketsan Hisar surface-to-air missiles, and torpedoes.

The gun armament, the self-protection decoy countermeasures, and the ASW systems on the Istif-class frigates are the same as on the Ada-class corvettes to help streamline local manufacture.

