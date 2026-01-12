VESSEL REVIEW | HS Kimon – First ship in new multi-role frigate class for Hellenic Navy

French shipbuilder the Naval Group has handed over the first ship in a new class of three multi-role frigates ordered from the company by the Hellenic Navy.

HS Kimon is a variant of the defence and intervention frigate (frégate de défense et d'intervention; FDI) designed by the Naval Group for the French Navy. She belongs to the FDI HN class, alternately known as the Kimon-class, which was developed specifically to satisfy the Hellenic Navy’s operational requirements.

Like the baseline French Navy FDIs, the FDI HNs were built to be capable of anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and insertion and extraction of special operations forces. Each frigate can operate alone or as part of a naval task force and can be deployed long-term over long distances.