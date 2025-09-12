Offshore

Offshore Vessel News Roundup | September 12 – CSOVs for German operators, Chinese-Norwegian floating ammonia production unit and more

Published on

A German operator recently took delivery of a new CSOV while another slated for a compatriot has begun undergoing sea trials. Development will soon begin on a CSOV ordered by a Singapore-based company as a Chinese-Norwegian collaboration seeks to introduce a new floating production unit for deployment in northern Europe. Lastly, a French shipowner has unveiled plans to deploy a new fleet of crewboats to Africa.

Chinese-Norwegian collaboration to develop floating ammonia production facility

Signing of the collaboration agreement between Wison New Energies and H2Carrier at Gastech 2025 in Milan, September 10, 2025
Signing of the collaboration agreement between Wison New Energies and H2Carrier at Gastech 2025 in Milan, September 10, 2025Wison New Energies

China's Wison New Energies and Norway's H2Carrier have launched a new initiative aimed at delivering a 500MW "green ammonia" floating production storage and offloading facility (FPSO) in the north of Norway.

Wison said the project is part of a broader initiative that seeks to produce "clean" fuels, "more cost effectively and more competitively," compared to fossil-fuel based alternatives.

Sea trials begin for Windward Offshore's newest CSOV

Launch of Windward Athens at Vard's Romania facilities, February 10, 2025
Launch of Windward Athens at Vard's Romania facilities, February 10, 2025Windward Offshore

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has begun conducting sea trials of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) ordered by German joint venture company Windward Offshore.

Windward Athens was built by Vard Shipyards Romania. It belongs to the same series as Monsoon Enabler, a CSOV recently delivered by Vard to Norway's Edda Wind.

Bernhard Schulte Offshore takes delivery of second CSOV from Norwegian builder

Windea Clausius
Windea ClausiusSchulte Group

Germany's Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BSO) has taken delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) from Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft.

Windea Clausius is the second CSOV to be built by Ulstein Verft for BSO. Windea Curie, the first vessel, was delivered earlier this year.

Marco Polo Marine taps Norwegian firm to design new CSOV

Artist's impression of the CSOV
Artist's impression of the CSOVMarco Polo Marine

Singapore vessel operator Marco Polo Marine has selected Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design for design work on a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV).

Marco Polo Marine said that, unlike standard CSOVs and construction support vessels with retrofitted walk-to-work systems, this vessel will be the first purpose-built CSOV designed from the keel-up for dual-sector operations in the offshore wind and oil and gas sectors.

Bourbon launches new 34-metre crewboat design

Concept render of new Bourbon crewboat
Concept render of new Bourbon crewboatBourbon

French offshore services company Bourbon has launched its new 34-metre crewboat model, which will be delivered to Angola in 2027 as part of a new contract with oil major ExxonMobil.

The new units will replace the company's existing 32-metre crewliners and are designed to meet specific operational requirements, including enhanced passenger transfer capacity and optimized comfort.

