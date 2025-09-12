Offshore Vessel News Roundup | September 12 – CSOVs for German operators, Chinese-Norwegian floating ammonia production unit and more

A German operator recently took delivery of a new CSOV while another slated for a compatriot has begun undergoing sea trials. Development will soon begin on a CSOV ordered by a Singapore-based company as a Chinese-Norwegian collaboration seeks to introduce a new floating production unit for deployment in northern Europe. Lastly, a French shipowner has unveiled plans to deploy a new fleet of crewboats to Africa.
China's Wison New Energies and Norway's H2Carrier have launched a new initiative aimed at delivering a 500MW "green ammonia" floating production storage and offloading facility (FPSO) in the north of Norway.
Wison said the project is part of a broader initiative that seeks to produce "clean" fuels, "more cost effectively and more competitively," compared to fossil-fuel based alternatives.
Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has begun conducting sea trials of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) ordered by German joint venture company Windward Offshore.
Windward Athens was built by Vard Shipyards Romania. It belongs to the same series as Monsoon Enabler, a CSOV recently delivered by Vard to Norway's Edda Wind.
Germany's Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BSO) has taken delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) from Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft.
Windea Clausius is the second CSOV to be built by Ulstein Verft for BSO. Windea Curie, the first vessel, was delivered earlier this year.
Singapore vessel operator Marco Polo Marine has selected Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design for design work on a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV).
Marco Polo Marine said that, unlike standard CSOVs and construction support vessels with retrofitted walk-to-work systems, this vessel will be the first purpose-built CSOV designed from the keel-up for dual-sector operations in the offshore wind and oil and gas sectors.
French offshore services company Bourbon has launched its new 34-metre crewboat model, which will be delivered to Angola in 2027 as part of a new contract with oil major ExxonMobil.
The new units will replace the company's existing 32-metre crewliners and are designed to meet specific operational requirements, including enhanced passenger transfer capacity and optimized comfort.