Edda Wind takes delivery of first CSOV in new series
Norwegian operator Edda Wind took delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) in a ceremony on Friday, August 15.
Monsoon Enabler was built by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam as the first in a new series of CSOVs ordered by Edda Wind.
The CSOV is designed with Vard's new hull form for optimised seakeeping abilities and low fuel consumption.
The vessel has a length of 87.5 metres, a beam of 19.5 metres, and a draught of 5.3 metres. An aft deck with a total area of 320 square metres boasts a 3D-compensated crane and is capable of transporting assorted cargo.
The accommodation for the 120 crewmembers and other personnel includes 82 single cabins, 19 double cabins, three offices, two meeting rooms, a medical bay, a gym, a lounge, a game room, and a cinema.
The vessel's propulsion will initially run on MGO but may be configured in the future to accept alternative fuels such as methanol and hydrogen.
Following her commissioning, Monsoon Enabler will commence operation in Taiwan for a fixed period until end of 2025.