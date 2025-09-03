Bourbon wins five-year contract with ExxonMobil in Angola

Bourbon has won a five-year contract with ExxonMobil in Angola, which the French offshore services company said reinforces a 15-year collaboration between the two companies. The contract is for the charter of new 34-metre vessels to transfer personnel between Soyo and Block 15, located eighty miles offshore.

The new crewboats will replace the company's 32-metre crewliners currently in service. According to Bourbon, these have been designed to meet the customer's operational requirements, including enhanced passenger transfer capacity and optimized comfort. The company also added that their design also offers enhanced energy efficiency and technical reliability, building on the experience of Bourbon Mobility in Angola’s operational environment.