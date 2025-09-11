Chinese-Norwegian collaboration to develop floating ammonia production facility

China's Wison New Energies and Norway's H2Carrier have launched a new initiative aimed at delivering a 500MW "green ammonia" floating production storage and offloading facility (FPSO) in the north of Norway.
Wison said the project is part of a broader initiative that seeks to produce "clean" fuels, "more cost effectively and more competitively," compared to fossil-fuel based alternatives.
Wison will be responsible for the engineering and design scope as well as the construction and integration of the works.
"The selected solution was developed based on experiences from FPSO and FLNG to bring low-cost renewable energy to the end user in a safe and efficient manner using existing and well proven technologies, and has the benefit of minimising the environmental footprint on land," the two companies said in a press release.
"By using remote, low-cost renewable energy in combination with cost-optimised construction, integration and project execution, we aim to achieve the most competitive production cost of 'green ammonia'," said Mårten Lunde, CEO of H2Carrier.
"This project will enable standardisation and replicability, which are key factors for achieving efficiencies in construction, integration and project execution," Lunde added.