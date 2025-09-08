Marco Polo Marine taps Norwegian firm to design new CSOV
Singapore vessel operator Marco Polo Marine has selected Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design for design work on a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV).
Marco Polo Marine said that, unlike standard CSOVs and construction support vessels with retrofitted walk-to-work systems, this vessel will be the first purpose-built CSOV designed from the keel-up for dual-sector operations in the offshore wind and oil and gas sectors.
The CSOV will support the complete lifecycle of offshore wind projects, from construction and cable installation to repairs, maintenance, and technician transfer for commissioning and ongoing operations.
The vessel will prioritise crew and technician welfare through advanced safety systems and operational capabilities. A state-of-the-art walk-to-work system, combined with enhanced station keeping and manoeuvrability, will enable safe personnel transfer in significant wave heights up to three metres.
The vessel will feature a battery hybrid propulsion system that can also accommodate alternative fuels including methanol to ensure compliance with evolving environmental regulations.
The CSOV will boast a 100-tonne active heave compensated crane for handling heavy subsea equipment and wind farm components, expansive clear deck space for cargo storage and project customisation, and a flexible cargo lifting system supporting loads from three to 10 tonnes with full 3D compensation.
Construction of the vessel will commence at Marco Polo Marine’s shipyard in Batam, Indonesia, in the second quarter of 2026. Delivery is scheduled for Q2 2028.