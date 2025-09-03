Bourbon launches new 34-metre crewboat design
French offshore services company Bourbon has launched its new 34-metre crewboat model, which will be delivered to Angola in 2027 as part of a new contract with oil major ExxonMobil.
The new units will replace the company's existing 32-metre crewliners and are designed to meet specific operational requirements, including enhanced passenger transfer capacity and optimized comfort.
The company stated that the new vessels embody a "major evolution" in terms of efficiency, reliability, design, and on-board technologies. They will have a cruising speed of up to 38 knots and a reduction in fuel consumption of over 10 to 15 per cent compared to the previous generation.
The vessels will be equipped with 60 passenger seats, a foredeck space measuring 18 square metres for parcels, and a redesigned navigation bridge with improved visibility and enhanced ergonomics. They will also feature a real-time energy performance monitoring system integrated from the construction stage. The vessels were designed by the French naval engineering firm MAURIC.