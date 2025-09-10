Sea trials begin for Windward Offshore's newest CSOV

Accommodation will be available for 120 crewmembers. The interior spaces will be kept comfortable with the aid of an HVAC-R system supplied by Vard Interiors.

Windward Athens will undergo final outfitting at Vard Brattvaag in Norway. Delivery of the CSOV is scheduled for later this year.

Vard will build three other CSOVs from the same series for Windward Offshore.