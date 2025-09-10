Sea trials begin for Windward Offshore's newest CSOV

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has begun conducting sea trials of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) ordered by German joint venture company Windward Offshore.
Windward Athens was built by Vard Shipyards Romania. It belongs to the same series as Monsoon Enabler, a CSOV recently delivered by Vard to Norway's Edda Wind.
The CSOV is designed with Vard's new hull form for optimised seakeeping abilities and low fuel consumption.
The vessel has a length of 87.5 metres, a beam of 19.5 metres, and a draught of 5.3 metres. It is equipped with a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with an elevator system, a height-adjustable boat landing system, and a comprehensive electronics package from Vard Electro.
Accommodation will be available for 120 crewmembers. The interior spaces will be kept comfortable with the aid of an HVAC-R system supplied by Vard Interiors.
Windward Athens will undergo final outfitting at Vard Brattvaag in Norway. Delivery of the CSOV is scheduled for later this year.
Vard will build three other CSOVs from the same series for Windward Offshore.