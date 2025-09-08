Bernhard Schulte Offshore takes delivery of second CSOV from Norwegian builder

The vessel belongs to the same series as Olympic Boreas, a CSOV that was delivered to Norwegian operator Olympic in 2024. Design work was undertaken by Ulstein Design and Solutions.

Key features of the CSOV include a motion-compensated walk-to work gangway and elevator tower, a helicopter deck, and a 3D-compensated crane. Ulstein said these features make the vessel ideal for a range of projects in the oil and gas and renewables sectors.