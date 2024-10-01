Offshore Vessel News Roundup | October 1 – Japanese cable-layer conversion, CSOV orders and more
Deliveries include a rebuilt cable-layer and a newbuild dive support ship for a UAE operator. Orders have been placed for new service and supply vessels for deployment in Asia and Europe.
Malaysian operator taps Chinese yard for subsea maintenance vessels
Malaysian operator Coastal Contracts has awarded Chinese shipbuilder Funing Heavy Industry a contract for the construction of two subsea support and maintenance vessels.
The ABS-classed vessels will each measure 85 by 22 metres and will be used for subsea infrastructure maintenance, pipeline installation, cable laying, and subsea exploration.
Secondary duties will include firefighting.
Greek owner orders new service vessels from Singaporean builder
Singapore shipbuilder the PaxOcean Group has been selected for the construction of up to 10 multi-purpose service vessel (MPSVs) for an undisclosed Greek owner.
The 5,000DWT, DP2-equipped vessels will be built at PaxOcean Zhoushan in China. Delivery of the first MPSV is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.
Keel laid for Edda Wind's newest CSOV
Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam has laid the keel of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) ordered from the company by Norwegian operator Edda Wind.
The CSOV is one of four being built by Vard for Edda Wind under a €250 million (US$280 million) contract awarded in March 2023. Vard said the design is developed to meet the owner's requirements for flexibility, operability, efficient logistics, and environment-friendly systems.
Keel laid for Toyo Construction's new cable-laying vessel
Vard Braila in Romania has laid the keel of a new hybrid cable-laying and construction vessel ordered by Japan's Toyo Construction. Designed by Vard Design in compliance with ClassNK rules, the vessel will be deployed primarily in support of the Japanese offshore wind market.
New dive support vessel delivered to UAE operator
A new dive support and construction vessel (DSCV) was recently handed over to UAE marine services provider CCC Underwater Engineering (CCCUWE). Named Wadad Aletheia, the 149.5-metre-long, multi-purpose ice class vessel is built for worldwide subsea operations.
New 35-metre catamaran crewboat to support offshore wind customers
A new catamaran crewboat series has been developed by Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine to serve customers in the offshore wind industry.
At 35 metres in length, this vessel offers an expansive deck area, significantly improving storage capacity and enhancing operational versatility by allowing more working space. A proven hull form will provide enhanced seakeeping in harsh offshore conditions while also improving vessel speed and overall performance.
Cypriot-German joint venture orders four CSOVs from Chinese yard
A joint venture company formed by Cyprus-based Schoeller Holdings and Germany's Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt has placed orders for four new commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) in a series.
The CSOVs will be built by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding, a company under China State Shipbuilding Corporation. Delivery of the vessels is scheduled to commence in early 2027.
Centus Marine taps Singaporean builder for new fast crewboat
Malaysian operator Centus Marine has awarded Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine a contract for the construction of a new fast crewboat that will be developed in partnership with French design firm AIRCAT Vessels.
The crewboat will be capable of exceeding 50 knots while ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers during transit. Strategic Marine said the vessel's advanced capabilities are tailored to enhance operational efficiency for offshore oil and gas platforms, where quick and reliable crew transfers are critical to efficient operations.
Walk-to-work vessel rebuilt as cable-laying ship for Japanese owner
Norway's Green Yard Kleven has completed conversion work on an existing offshore maintenance vessel to enable it to undertake cable laying and repair. The work on Vega II was carried out on behalf of the owner, Japanese telecommunications company NTT World Engineering Marine Corporation (NTTWEM).
Golar LNG selects Chinese yard for floating production vessel conversion
Golar LNG has entered into an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement with Chinese shipbuilder CIMC Raffles for a new floating LNG production vessel (FLNG) with an annual liquefaction capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum (MTPA).
Under the agreement with CIMC, Black and Veatch will perform detailed engineering and process design, specify and procure topside equipment, and provide commissioning support for the FLNG topsides and liquefaction process, similar to Black and Veatch’s role in the construction of Golar’s existing FLNG assets Hilli and Gimi.