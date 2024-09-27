Keel laid for Toyo Construction's new cable-laying vessel
Vard Braila in Romania has laid the keel of a new hybrid cable-laying and construction vessel ordered by Japan's Toyo Construction. Designed by Vard Design in compliance with ClassNK rules, the vessel will be deployed primarily in support of the Japanese offshore wind market.
The vessel will have an optimal hull design to suit the natural and construction conditions in Japan, allowing it to be used in both shallow waters and deep waters for floating offshore wind power generation and DC power transmission projects.
The vessel will be able to carry out construction work at a high rate of operation in a wide range of ocean areas. This will enable it to also be deployed worldwide if needed.
The tailor-made vessel will measure 150 by 28 metres and will have a cable carrying capacity of 9,000 tonnes. The onboard equipment will include a high-performance crane, while a large deck area will make the vessel suitable for multi-purpose applications such as ground-based foundation work, floating offshore wind mooring work, and marine resource-related projects.
There will also be a four-point mooring system and a helideck installed.