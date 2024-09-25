Cypriot-German joint venture orders four CSOVs from Chinese yard

The CSOVs will be built by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding, a company under China State Shipbuilding Corporation. Delivery of the vessels is scheduled to commence in early 2027.

Designed in collaboration with Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design, the CSOVs will each have an enlarged and fully modular working deck, providing over 850 square metres of unobstructed multipurpose space. When used in conjunction with a 50-tonne active heave-compensated crane featuring integrated 3D motion compensation, the vessels will be able to perform offshore wind support tasks as well as cable repairs, inspection, maintenance, and light construction work both above and below water.