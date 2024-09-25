Cypriot-German joint venture orders four CSOVs from Chinese yard
A joint venture company formed by Cyprus-based Schoeller Holdings and Germany's Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt has placed orders for four new commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) in a series.
The CSOVs will be built by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding, a company under China State Shipbuilding Corporation. Delivery of the vessels is scheduled to commence in early 2027.
Designed in collaboration with Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design, the CSOVs will each have an enlarged and fully modular working deck, providing over 850 square metres of unobstructed multipurpose space. When used in conjunction with a 50-tonne active heave-compensated crane featuring integrated 3D motion compensation, the vessels will be able to perform offshore wind support tasks as well as cable repairs, inspection, maintenance, and light construction work both above and below water.
A fully integrated offshore gangway system will provide access to platforms between 12 and 30 metres above the waterline. A spacious lift will allow technicians and the necessary material to be transported to the offshore facilities quickly and without steps.
Each CSOV will also have a 12.4-tonne helicopter deck and facilities for the deployment of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).
The design also boasts the ability to be equipped with modular cable repair spreads. The mobilisation of such equipment in combination with the available crane capacity and the ROV makes it possible to offer repairs to critical cable infrastructure in the shortest possible time.