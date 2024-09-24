Centus Marine taps Singaporean builder for new fast crewboat

Malaysian operator Centus Marine has awarded Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine a contract for the construction of a new fast crewboat that will be developed in partnership with French design firm AIRCAT Vessels.
The crewboat will be capable of exceeding 50 knots while ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers during transit. Strategic Marine said the vessel's advanced capabilities are tailored to enhance operational efficiency for offshore oil and gas platforms, where quick and reliable crew transfers are critical to efficient operations.
The vessel will feature an advanced lift system that will allow it to achieve minimum draught on water, substantially reducing hull resistance whilst travelling at high speeds via a quad waterjet setup.
The crewboat will also feature an advanced automated system that will control the built-in air cushion that dynamically adjusts to sea conditions, thus optimising vessel characteristics. Assorted cargo can meanwhile be carried to and from offshore platforms via the open forward deck.