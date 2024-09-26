New dive support vessel delivered to UAE operator

The DNV-classed vessel has a DP3 system and an aft working deck with a total area of 1,850 square metres. The deck equipment includes MacGregor knuckle boom cranes, a 7.2-by-7.2-metre moonpool, and a 24-man fully automated twin bell saturation diving system.

Accommodation is available for 200 personnel in compliance with MLC 2006 regulations. Also fitted are a Fifi2 system with remotely controlled monitors and a hangar for housing two work-class remotely operated vehicles (WROVs) with launching of the craft to be done via the side.