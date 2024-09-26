New dive support vessel delivered to UAE operator
A new dive support and construction vessel (DSCV) was recently handed over to UAE marine services provider CCC Underwater Engineering (CCCUWE). Named Wadad Aletheia, the 149.5-metre-long, multi-purpose ice class vessel is built for worldwide subsea operations.
The DNV-classed vessel has a DP3 system and an aft working deck with a total area of 1,850 square metres. The deck equipment includes MacGregor knuckle boom cranes, a 7.2-by-7.2-metre moonpool, and a 24-man fully automated twin bell saturation diving system.
Accommodation is available for 200 personnel in compliance with MLC 2006 regulations. Also fitted are a Fifi2 system with remotely controlled monitors and a hangar for housing two work-class remotely operated vehicles (WROVs) with launching of the craft to be done via the side.
Wadad Aletheia was built by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC). The vessel has since departed for Singapore on its maiden operational voyage under CCCUWE.
The DSCV's secondary duties will include salvage and offshore surveys.