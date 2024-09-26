New 35-metre catamaran crewboat to support offshore wind customers

At 35 metres in length, this vessel offers an expansive deck area, significantly improving storage capacity and enhancing operational versatility by allowing more working space. A proven hull form will provide enhanced seakeeping in harsh offshore conditions while also improving vessel speed and overall performance.

The crewboat will also feature a hybrid propulsion system designed to minimise greenhouse gas emissions and enhance fuel efficiency. This is further supported by the vessel’s methanol-ready configuration, offering future-proofing through easy adaptation to alternative fuel technologies as they become available, eliminating the need for costly retrofits.