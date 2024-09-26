New 35-metre catamaran crewboat to support offshore wind customers
A new catamaran crewboat series has been developed by Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine to serve customers in the offshore wind industry.
At 35 metres in length, this vessel offers an expansive deck area, significantly improving storage capacity and enhancing operational versatility by allowing more working space. A proven hull form will provide enhanced seakeeping in harsh offshore conditions while also improving vessel speed and overall performance.
The crewboat will also feature a hybrid propulsion system designed to minimise greenhouse gas emissions and enhance fuel efficiency. This is further supported by the vessel’s methanol-ready configuration, offering future-proofing through easy adaptation to alternative fuel technologies as they become available, eliminating the need for costly retrofits.
The vessel will also incorporate an active fender system, ensuring safer and more efficient technician transfers in challenging sea conditions. This system was developed by naval architecture firm BMT.
The vessel will also be equipped with high-comfort accommodation and dedicated spaces for technicians and crew to ensure optimal comfort during transit. The design places considerable emphasis on workflow and life on board in general, optimising spaces for efficient operations and ensuring a comfortable environment for up to 36 passengers and 10 crewmembers.