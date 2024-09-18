Golar LNG selects Chinese yard for floating production vessel conversion

Under the agreement with CIMC, Black and Veatch will perform detailed engineering and process design, specify and procure topside equipment, and provide commissioning support for the FLNG topsides and liquefaction process, similar to Black and Veatch’s role in the construction of Golar’s existing FLNG assets Hilli and Gimi.

The design of the new FLNG will be an evolution of the design of Hilli and Gimi. It will also be based on the conversion of an existing LNG carrier to an FLNG.