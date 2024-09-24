Walk-to-work vessel rebuilt as cable-laying ship for Japanese owner

The vessel was originally built for seismic survey duties but was later converted into a walk-to-work platform to support offshore wind farm operations. The latest rebuild ensures the vessel's suitability for laying and repair of fibre cables.

The conversion was completed in collaboration with naval architecture firm Marin Teknikk, which had also been responsible for design work on the vessel when it was originally built. Green Yard Kleven installed secondhand equipment and existing components wherever possible, and the company claims this resulted in a lower carbon footprint.